Freeport Area School Board expected to make decision on potential high school renovations

It's decision day in the Freeport Area School District, because today the school board will vote on whether or not to go ahead with a major renovation plan.

The renovation plan is for the high school, and it could cost the district an estimated $55 million.

It's been the topic of discussion for a few years now, and more than one option has been discussed.

First is a full high school renovation, and that's the one that would cost $55 million. It includes construction, HVAC, electrical, and plumbing work.

There is also a hybrid project, which would cost about $25 and a half million. It would replace the roof along with other partial renovations.

The vote now comes down to those two options or deciding not to do any renovations.

That vote was supposed to happen in March, but there have been disagreements among some board members. Some of those members have been supportive of the less expensive option, and others have been in favor of no renovation at all due to cost.

Others have said the building needs fixes now and that those renovations cannot wait.

According to a report from The Butler Eagle, the school's sewage system was deemed a "total failure" in a recent report.

The school board is set to meet tonight at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the senior high school.