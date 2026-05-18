New program in Pittsburgh aims to address EMT shortage with paid apprenticeships

Beyond the physical bridges in Pittsburgh, career bridges are being built inside and outside of an ambulance bay, especially in Wexford at the McCandless Frankin Park Ambulance Authority.

That's where Charles "Roman" Tuminello is learning what it takes to save your life as the first and only known EMT apprentice in the state as part of the Freedom House 2.0 program.

"Oh yeah, it never stops," said Tuminello as he described the pace of the work. "We were on our way back from the first call whenever the second call came in, so straight to that one."

Now he gets a front row seat to the rigorous pace, coupled with classes to learn the basics and more.

"Once you get into the community, you just kind of get enveloped by it," said Tuminello.

So, for at least sixteen weeks, he's enveloped by the commitment to become an EMT. He's in it for a new career at no cost to him while earning $10,000 during training.

"I wanted to do a job that felt good to do and that actually felt like I was doing something for the community that I'm in," said Tuminello.

On this National EMS Week, it's worth highlighting him and this new program.

"I'm just really thankful that this entire program exists, first off," Tuminello said. "A huge thank you to McCandless for taking the risk of taking somebody who doesn't know healthcare, EMS or any of that and saying, 'Yeah, we'll train you. We'll pay you to learn, whatever. You don't know anything, but that's how you learn.'"

Once the training's done, he'll become a journeyman. Chief Chris Dell said Tuminello has a leg up on filling a community need.

"It's great for the agencies because if you're hiring somebody that has had no training whatsoever, you really are starting from ground zero," said Dell.

He explained that an apprentice like Tuminello will continue training after he's done with the initial training, however, "These folks are coming in as emergency medical technicians."

Dell said it's a much-needed service to the community since his department alone responds to just under 10,000 calls a year.

For one year as well, apprentices stay protected, working with a senior employee to avoid burning out.

"The cost of EMT education and paramedic education has skyrocketed over the last several years. The pay has not skyrocketed to follow along with that," Trevor Mathey, the Freedom House 2.0 Project manager, said.

To cover the cost of training, UPMC Health Plan's Pathways to Work Program and Richard King Mellon Foundation partnered with Freedom House 2.0, and the program handled recruitment to save EMS departments time too.

"We want to take over the work in the back end of things so that they all have the time to do what they need to do. Operate the way they need to operate and let us handle all the stress in the hard work and the things on the backend that need to run the apprenticeship," Mathey said.

"We are an aging population that needs more ambulances and more and more 911 calls every day," Mathey added.

It's removing barriers and building bridges for a long career, saving people's lives from the back of an ambulance and beyond.

"It's a great honor, and I look forward to seeing the Freedom House name being revived and continuing in the future," Tuminello said.

Through this Freedom House 2.0 program, they want to have 12 more people in the EMT apprenticeship across Allegheny County next year. Then they hope to expand it across the state and offer it as a resource, especially in rural communities where it's needed even more.