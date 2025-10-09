Washington County gives back to area veterans as part of Freedom Day USA

"Freedom Day USA" marks a well-deserved thank you for America's military as well as a day when businesses join together and provide a token of appreciation.

In Washington County, Enhanced Wellness was brightening smiles as their gratitude came in the form of compassion and care.

"It's great, veterans need all the help they can get, this is good for them," said Navy veteran Chuck Crawford.

"I think it's awesome that they're providing free service for veterans," added Army veteran Cory Hickman.

Enhanced Wellness in Washington has been part of Freedom Day USA since 2017, offering completely free dental services as a small thank you.

"Unfortunately, [some] don't even have access to care unless they are considered completely disabled, so a lot of people haven't seen dentists, and don't have the means to do so," said Dr. Liza Wakim.

They provide veterans with crowns, cleanings, extractions, and everything in between. It's not just about procedures; it's about who is sitting in the chair. Every patient shares one thing in common - a story of service to the country.

"The support just feels good," said Hickman. "You feel noticed."

In a time of rising costs, health care, and veterans struggling with homelessness or mental health issues, the Washington County community refuses to look away.

"They're number one, really," said Crawford. "You've got to take care of them, that's all simple as that."

"We say thank you, and we can live the lives we live because of the sacrifices that they've made, so this is the least we can do to give them some care here today," Dr. Wakim added.

This is an annual event, so veterans can expect next fall to be the next time they hold a Freedom Day USA event.