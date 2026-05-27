Pennsylvania moms can get free support from other moms through text message service

New moms now have more support with the statewide expansion of a mom-to-mom texting program through a nonprofit called NurturePA.

Six thousand moms in Allegheny County have used the free service since NurturePA started it in 2014. It's now open to anyone in Pennsylvania who's pregnant or caring for a child up to age five. Trained mentors, who are moms themselves, are paired with a new mom for anonymous, nonjudgmental texting support.

Sharon Welburn used the service with her firstborn child and loved having someone to vent to and learn from.

"I didn't realize how common jaundice in babies was until my baby was jaundiced," Welburn said. "I was panicking that I did something wrong, and then my mentor texted, 'You're OK. You're not doing anything wrong. It's something that sometimes happens. My kid had jaundice when they were born.'"

The trained mentors screen for postpartum depression eight times in the first year after the baby is born. NurturePA Executive Director Susan Crookston says the service is especially ideal for moms in rural areas who are further from support networks. She says for many new moms, having a baby can feel disorienting because so much changes.

"New baby, new everything," Crookston said. "Your body is different ... Every element of your life can be upended by a baby, and though it's a wonderful and joyous experience, it's also incredibly challenging."

Nurture PA is also collecting parenting wisdom from moms across Pennsylvania to be shared across their platforms and in an art exhibit.

To share your words of wisdom or enroll in the free mom-to-mom texting service as a new mom or a mentor, go to the NurturePA website. And for more advice and local resources for new parents, go to Kidsburgh.org.

KDKA is proud to partner with kidsburgh.org.