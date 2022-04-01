Freddie Mercury special airs April 20

THE CW WILL ROCK YOU WITH THE U.S. PREMIERE OF THE DOCUMENTARY "FREDDIE MERCURY: THE FINAL ACT"

Film Explores the Queen Frontman's Final Years and Tribute Concert Staged in His Memory with Performances by Elton John, George Michael, David Bowie and More

Special Airs Wednesday, April 20 on the 30th Anniversary of the Landmark Concert

February 11, 2022 (Burbank, CA) —The CW Network has acquired the acclaimed documentary FREDDIE MERCURY: THE FINAL ACT from BBC Studios, telling the story of how the legendary Queen frontman's friends mounted an epic tribute concert in his honor to raise awareness and fight shame around HIV/AIDS. The film makes its U.S. premiere Wednesday, April 20 (8:00-10:00 ET/PT) on the 30th anniversary of the landmark concert. An extended cut of the special featuring additional footage will be available to stream on The CW App and cwtv.com the next day.

FREDDIE MERCURY: THE FINAL ACT showcases the extraordinary final chapter of Freddie Mercury's life and how, after his death from AIDS, Queen staged one of the biggest concerts in history—the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium—to celebrate his life and challenge the prejudices around HIV/AIDS. Featuring new interviews with Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen, the documentary features extensive footage from the concert and behind-the-scenes rehearsals, including performances by Elton John, George Michael, David Bowie, Annie Lennox, and more. The film also hears directly from those who performed at the epic gig, including Roger Daltrey (The Who), Joe Elliott (Def Leppard), Lisa Stansfield and Paul Young, as well as the concert's promoter, Harvey Goldsmith.

For the first time, Freddie's story is told alongside the experiences of those who tested positive for HIV and lost loved ones during the same period. Medical practitioners, survivors and human rights campaigners recount the intensity of living through the AIDS pandemic and the moral panic it brought about. Featuring the first major interview with Kashmira Bulsara, Freddie's sister, this is the story of a tragedy that allowed vital conversations that couldn't previously be held to finally be brought to light.

A Rogan Productions film for BBC, FREDDIE MERCURY: THE FINAL ACT is directed by James Rogan ("1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything," "Uprising") and produced by Dan Hall. BBC Studios is distributing internationally.