No one injured after school bus with students on board catches fire in Fayette County

PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) - A bus driver had to jump into action Wednesday morning after the school bus he was driving caught on fire while students were on board.

The bus was heading to Frazier High School when the district said it apparently had an electrical issue. TA Nelson Bus Company owns the bus told KDKA a wire shorted out in the engine department.

At least 20 students were on the bus when it caught on fire. KDKA was told the bus driver was able to get the kids off the bus and then used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Some parents told KDKA that this isn't the first time the bus involved has had problems. One woman said that bus number 164 has broken down several times since the beginning of the school year.

"This bus has a severe problem and he needs a new bus," said Davie Van Divener, a Frazier School District parent.

Van Divener said the bus had problems on the second day of school.

Another parent sent KDKA a voicemail from the Aug. 29 incident. In a call to parents, the district said, "Bus number 164 is running late and just left the school at 3:55. Please allow time for them to get home."

Parents said the bus overheated and students were stranded on the side of the road until the bus could continue on its route.

Van Divener said she was texting her daughter when it happened.

"I said, you know, 'how did your day go? Where are you? Are you close to home yet?' And she said, 'well, we had to pull over. The bus keeps overheating and that's why I'm not home yet. We're pulled over.'"

Another incident happened on Sept. 15, according to parents.

"It had broken down not far from where it had broken down today. I want to say approximately maybe within a mile," Van Divener said. "I went and picked my daughter up from the bus that day because she had ballet stuff but the kids said it was full of smoke. The kids were crying. They were very upset."

The bus company told KDKA that two weeks ago, the bus blew a heater hose. The vice president said it's never broken down.

Van Divener said she wants to see the bus taken out of service.

"I would just hope they would do that and get it taken care of immediately. There should be no reason for that bus to be up and running," Van Divener said. "It's a huge safety issue not only for the bus driver but the students as well."

The bus company told KDKA that the bus would likely be repaired and then put back into service.