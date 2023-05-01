Frazer Township police investigating hoax shooting call

Frazer Township (KDKA) - The Frazer Township Police Department is investigating two spoof phone calls of a hoax shooting.

Frazer Township Police Chief Terry Kuhns told KDKA someone made a 911 call Saturday afternoon pretending to be a resident at home on the 1400 block of Bakerstown Road and said he had shot someone.

"The male caller said I just shot my wife in the head, and now I'm going to shoot myself and I've been doing meth," said Chief Kuhns.

The 911 call sent Frazer Township police to the home on Bakerstown Road, and a second call made it even more believable.

The second call was from someone reporting to be a resident who was walking their dog and told dispatchers they heard two gunshots coming from inside the residence.

"Because of that second phone all which was a different number, according to Allegheny County dispatch, we at that point thought it was probably a legitimate call," Chief Kuhns said.

West Deer Township, Harrison Township, and Tarentum Borough police helped Frazer Township officers block the road and get to the bottom of the situation.

They used police vehicle loudspeakers to call for the residents in the home and learned there was a man and a teenage girl inside.

"Obviously, their shock and dismay were apparent. They said there's no one else in there we don't know what's going on," Chief Kuhns said.

He said officers later learned from the teen that she was talking to a male on Discord, a communication app.

"The individual that she was talking to was trying to illicit information from her personal information. Its early on in our investigation, I suspect she at least gave the individual her cellphone number and probably her address," Chief Kuhns said.

He said the caller used two different spoofed numbers to make the hoax 911 calls.

While false calls aren't out of the ordinary, they can lead to dangerous situations.

"You're endangering not only law enforcement officers but the public in general," Chief Kuhns said.

He said fake calls can also be frustrating for law enforcement.

"It wastes our resources at a time when we're already trying to do our best with the police shortage and we're all hurting from the inability to obtain officers. There's a severe police shortage not only in Allegheny County but all over the country" he said.

Frazer police will investigate by obtaining search warrants for the Discord app. Depending on where that leads them, they may have to request help from federal law enforcement agencies.

"The information we're requesting is who was she speaking to online, on that date, and at that time. That will narrow down who the individual is," Chief Kuhns said.