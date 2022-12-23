Visitation for Franco Harris scheduled for Tuesday at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Fans can pay their final respects to Steelers legend Franco Harris at a visitation scheduled for Tuesday at Acrisure Stadium.

In an obituary on Tatalovich Funeral Home's website, fans are welcomed to the PNC Champions Club at Gate A from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Anyone who wants to commemorate Harris is asked to make memorial contributions to The Pittsburgh Promise or the Franciscan Sisters of the Poor Foundation in lieu of flowers.

Fans can also share memories of Harris online to be included in a keepsake book for family and friends.

Stadium parking lots will open at 11 a.m. for the visitation.