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Popular Fayette County bar goes up in flames overnight, "We hope they rebuild."

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp

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A popular bar in Fayette County went up in flames overnight, lighting up the night sky. Fox's Tavern on West Wine Street in Connellsville caught fire, and crews got to the scene just before 3 a.m. on Thursday morning. 

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A view of the smoke billowing into the air from the fire at Fox's Tavern Randy Loughman

"Waking up to see a staple in our community gone in a fire is devastating news," Connellsville Mayor Greg Lincoln posted to Facebook. "Please keep the Fox family in your thoughts and prayers, and thank you to all the first responders who responded to battle the fire this morning." 

According to the mayor's Facebook page, there were no injuries in the overnight fire. 

Several companies were needed, including the South Connellsville Volunteer Fire Company, New Haven Hose Company, and departments from Morell, Monarch, DLV, Dawson, and Everson. 

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Crews battling flames at Fox's Tavern South Connellsville Volunteer Fire Company/Facebook

"We would like to say thank you to everyone for your support and help. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Fox's Tavern as we hope they rebuild," said the South Connellsville Volunteer Fire Company on Facebook. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

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