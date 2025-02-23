Fox scores go-ahead goal, Miller scores twice to help Rangers rally past Penguins 5-3

Adam Fox scored the go-ahead goal at 11:26 of the third period, J.T. Miller had two goals and the New York Rangers rallied to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3 on Sunday.

Will Cuylle scored on the power play and Jimmy Vesey added his 100th NHL goal for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin made 30 saves. Miller, a Pittsburgh native, scored in the first period and added a late empty-net goal.

Ryan Shea scored two third-period goals, the first two of the season for the defenseman, to give Pittsburgh a 3-2 lead.

Vesey tied it for the Rangers 4:21 into the third. Fox, who has a six-game points streak, put New York ahead just over seven minutes later.

Evgeni Malkin had Pittsburgh's other goal. Sidney Crosby had an assist and became the ninth player in NHL history with 17 or more 60-point seasons. Erik Karlsson had an assist to continue his seven-game point streak. Joel Blomqvist stopped 11 shots.

Matt Grzelcyk left in the first period following a hit in the corner from Matt Rempe.

New York's Chris Kreider skated in warmups but missed the game with an upper-body injury.

Rangers: New York rebounded from an 8-2 loss at Buffalo on Saturday to win its fourth in six games.

Penguins: Pittsburgh lost its third straight, including an 8-3 home rout against Washington on Saturday. The Penguins had points in four consecutive games before the skid.

Pittsburgh trailed entering the third period but took the lead on Shea's two goals. Vesey tied it with a wrist shot from the right circle 50 seconds after Shea's second.

The Rangers went 15:57 without a shot during one stretch against the NHL's second-worst defensive team. Pittsburgh had the first 16 shots of the second period.

Both teams play on the road on Tuesday. The Rangers visit the New York Islanders and the Penguins are at Philadelphia.

