Attendance restricted at Pittsburgh-area high school football game due to "unspecified threat"

Another high school football game in the Pittsburgh area will have restricted attendance this week due to another threat.

A joint statement from both the Woodland Hills Area and Fox Chapel Area school districts on Friday said:

"Out of an abundance of caution, attendance at tonight's football game between Fox Chapel Area and Woodland Hills at Fox Chapel Area High School will be restricted to only players' parents and guardians from both teams due to an unspecified threat reported via the Safe2Say system."

The joint statement also said that no other community members, including fans, bands, or cheerleaders, will be permitted to attend, and that there will be a heightened police presence.

The administrations of both schools said in the statement that parents or guardians in attendance should report any concerning activity.

This announcement comes just 2 weeks after another high school football game in the area had to restrict attendance for a similar reason.

On Sept. 4, Gateway and Penn Hills announced restricted attendance for the game at Penn Hills's Yuhas McGinley Stadium.

"We realize this is an unfortunate turn of events for everyone who enjoys Friday night football, but we believe this is the appropriate approach to take in light of this potential threat," the joint statement read.