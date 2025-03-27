Former Fox Chapel Baseball Softball treasurer accused of stealing nearly $150,000

The former treasurer of a local baseball and softball association is now facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing nearly $150,000 from the organization.

According to information provided by the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office, 48-year-old Carla O'Brien of Indiana Township was charged on Thursday with theft by unlawful taking, misapplication of entrusted property, receiving stolen property, and access device fraud.

O'Brien served as the treasurer for the Fox Chapel Baseball Softball Association from 2019 until 2024, when the board elected new officers. After the new officers were elected, the board began hearing concerns that O'Brien had failed to meet with them to turn over the accounts.

During her time as treasurer, O'Brien was in charge of managing different bank accounts for the organization, and an investigation found that she had started using funds for personal use shortly after being elected treasurer in 2019.

She continued using the funds for personal purchases until she closed the accounts last year.

According to bank records, she used the accounts for various ATM withdrawals, wrote checks, and used credit cards at places such as Amazon, Pa. Wine & Spirits, Target, Nike, Sephora, and Sam's Club.

In total, O'Brien is accused of stealing $143,910.