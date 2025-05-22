Fourth case of whooping cough reported at Rostraver Elementary School

A fourth case of whooping cough has been reported at Rostraver Elementary in the Belle Vernon Area School District.

Belle Vernon Area Superintendent Dr. Timothy Glasspool notified the school community in a letter on Wednesday, saying that the district was notified of the confirmed case by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Three previous cases were reported in late April and early May and Dr. Glasspool says there's no known connection or link between the four students who have tested positive for the illness.

The students who have tested positive are in first, second, and fifth grades, Dr. Glasspool said.

Dr. Glasspool said that the Department of Health isn't recommending any changes to school operations, but the district is strongly encouraging families to keep students home from school and activities if they are showing signs of illness, especially if they are coughing."

Last year, cases of whooping cough spiked on the state and national level, and Allegheny County's newly released data shows the county was hit hard.

Whooping cough is characterized by violent or prolonged coughing, and is highly contagious.