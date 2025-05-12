Third case of whooping cough reported at Rostraver Elementary School

A third case of whooping cough has been reported at Rostraver Elementary School in the Belle Vernon Area district in Westmoreland County.

Belle Vernon Area Superintendent Dr. Timothy Glasspool notified the school community late last week of the newly reported case. Two cases at the school had previously been confirmed.

In the letter to the community, Dr. Glasspool said that the Pennsylvania Department of Health isn't recommending any changes to school operations, but asking all staff members and families to closely monitor any symptoms.

"We strongly encourage families to keep students home if they are showing signs of illness, especially if they are coughing," Dr. Glasspool said.

Last year, cases of whooping cough spiked on the state and national level, and Allegheny County's newly released data shows the county was hit hard.

Whooping cough is characterized by violent or prolonged coughing, and is highly contagious.