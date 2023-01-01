Four people taken to the hospital after crash on Fort Duquesne Bridge
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Four people, including two children, were taken to the hospital after a New Year's Eve crash on the Fort Duquesne Bridge.
The multi-vehicle crash happened on Saturday afternoon between three vehicles.
Their conditions were not made available.
We have reached out to police for further details and are awaiting comment.
