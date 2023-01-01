Watch CBS News
Four people taken to the hospital after crash on Fort Duquesne Bridge

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Four people, including two children, were taken to the hospital after a New Year's Eve crash on the Fort Duquesne Bridge. 

The multi-vehicle crash happened on Saturday afternoon between three vehicles. 

Their conditions were not made available. 

We have reached out to police for further details and are awaiting comment. 

First published on January 1, 2023 / 8:37 AM

