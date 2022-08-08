Watch CBS News
Four people shot on Pittsburgh's North Side

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Four people were hit by gunfire late Sunday night in the 1700 block of Brighton Place. This is on the North Side, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials.

"One person is in critical condition, one was transported in serious condition, and one is stable. A fourth suffered a graze wound," per a tweet from Pittsburgh Public Safety.

The Pittsburgh Major Crimes Commander later confirmed that one of the four people had died.

