Four people shot on Pittsburgh's North Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Four people were hit by gunfire late Sunday night in the 1700 block of Brighton Place. This is on the North Side, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials.

"One person is in critical condition, one was transported in serious condition, and one is stable. A fourth suffered a graze wound," per a tweet from Pittsburgh Public Safety.

The Pittsburgh Major Crimes Commander later confirmed that one of the four people had died.

UPDATE: The male victim who was transported to the hospital in critical condition from this incident has been pronounced deceased in the hospital. https://t.co/96t96a91Sq — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) August 8, 2022

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.