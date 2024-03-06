Forward Township leader charged with harassment against employee

FORWARD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Harassment charges have been filed against the Forward Township supervisor.

Forward Township Board President Tom DeRosa said the incident involving supervisor David Levdansky took place before a meeting in February.

"There was physical contact. That's all I can say. There was physical contact. She was upset and she decided to file with the police," DeRosa said.

He said the female employee involved has worked for the township for 10-plus years.

According to police paperwork, Levdansky made unwanted contact with the woman at the municipal building on two separate occasions.

"They went in the back room there and that's where it happened," DeRosa said.

Levdansky told KDKA-TV that he was in the building getting documents before the meeting started and was having a conversation with the employee.

"Are you denying them, the allegations?" A KDKA-TV reporter asked.

"Yeah. So, yes, there was no, there was no harassment that occurred," Levdansky said. "Actually, the conversation went rather smoothly. I showed up early to receive, you know, some of the township documents pre-meeting and ended up having a, you know, a reasonable conversation with the (victim.)"

Levdansky was a state representative for 26 years and was voted as township supervisor in Forward Township in November for a six-year term.

He said this incident is one of many since he was voted in, appearing to point the finger at DeRosa for problems within the township.

"Since taking office, the threats have continued from Tom DeRosa. They've escalated," Levdansky said. "I'm not the kind of person that appreciates intimidation and threats."

Levdansky said regarding the charges, he plans to hire an attorney and then continue to advocate for open government in Forward Township.

"This has been a series of things that probably most people don't realize that I've been having to deal with. So, this is just another unfortunate thing. But in the end, we have a court system where this will be all dealt with appropriately," Levdansky said.

Meanwhile, DeRosa said all the township can do now is move forward.

"I don't know what can happen from this. The only thing we can do is make sure we provide a safe workplace for these people. That's our obligation," DeRosa said.

It's unclear what will happen with Levdansky's position moving forward. He has a summary trial scheduled for April 23.