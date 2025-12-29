The Fort Pitt Museum will be closing for two months to prepare for the NFL Draft and America's 250th anniversary celebrations

The Fort Pitt Museum in Point State Park will be closed for the next two months so that preparations can be made for Pittsburgh's hosting of the 2026 NFL Draft and for celebrations of America's 250th anniversary.

The museum says that while it's closed through the months of January and February, exhibitions will be updated and facilities will be improved.

The museum is expected to reopen on Sunday, March 1.

When the museum reopens, there will be a new exhibit titled "Pittsburgh's Revolution" that will feature rare artifacts, interactive activities, and images from Fort Pitt's role in the Revolutionary War.

A temporary exhibition will also open in June ahead of America's 250th anniversary that will focus on weapons and tactics used during the 18th century.

Staff members are also expected to clean galleries and public spaces and upgrade the museum's permanent exhibits during the closure.