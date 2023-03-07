Fort Couch Middle School student heading to Scripps National Spelling Bee

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Fort Couch Middle School student is heading to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

Seventh grader Raana Parchuri won the 73rd annual Western Pennsylvania Spelling Bee on Saturday, spelling the winning word "sensitive."

Fort Couch Middle School student Raana Parchuri will go to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. after winning the 73rd annual Western Pennsylvania Spelling Bee on March 4, 2023. (Photo provided by Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Students in fourth through eighth grade competed in spelling bees across western Pennsylvania and one champion per school advanced to the regional qualifier before the 10 finalists faced off at the UPMC Events Center on Robert Morris University's campus.

The Upper St.Clair School District said Parchuri also won the regional competition in 2020 as a fourth grader and placed second in 2021.

Across the country, spellers have been competing for spots at the national competition.

Parchuri will be one of more than 200 spellers in Washington, D.C. on May 28 for the nationally-televised competition.