Former UPMC Children's Hospital doctor pleads guilty to child porn charges

A former doctor at UPMC Children's Hospital pleaded guilty to child pornography charges, federal prosecutors announced on Wednesday.

Fifty-three-year-old Ashok Panigrahy, who was the radiologist in chief at Children's Hospital, pleaded guilty in federal court to possessing child sexual abuse material, Acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti said.

In November of 2022, prosecutors said Panigrahy "knowingly possessed images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor."

Panigrahy was indicted in September of last year, and UPMC said when it learned about the investigation, Panigrahy was placed on administrative leave and later terminated.

Sentencing for Panigrahy is scheduled for July 17. He could face up to 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both.

The Homeland Security Investigations in Pittsburgh and Chicago conducted the investigation that led to Panigrahy's prosecution. The Department of Justice says the case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, which is a nationwide initiative that marshals federal, state and local resources to bring to justice people who sexually exploit children and to identify and rescue victims.