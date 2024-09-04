Former UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh doctor indicted on child porn charges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A former doctor at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh is facing child pornography charges, federal prosecutors announced on Wednesday.

Ashok Panigrahy, who was the radiologist-in-chief at Children's Hospital, was indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of child sexual exploitation charges, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania said in a press release.

According to prosecutors, in November of 2022, "Panigrahy transported and attempted to transport material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor in interstate commerce, as well as possessed material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor."

UPMC said in a statement that when it learned about the investigation into Panigrahy, he was placed on administrative leave and later fired.

"Last November, UPMC placed him on administrative leave immediately after being informed by law enforcement of their investigation. His employment was subsequently terminated," UPMC said in a statement.

Prosecutors said Homeland Security Investigations in Pittsburgh and Chicago conducted the investigation leading to the indictment. The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, which is a nationwide initiative from the Department of Justice to fight "the growing epidemic" of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Panigrahy could face up to 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both, prosecutors said.