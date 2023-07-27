Former treasurer of 2 South Fayette youth sports associations now facing charges

SOUTH FAYETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — The former treasurer of two youth sports associations has been charged with allegedly stealing more than $100,000 from two leagues for personal use.

Lisa Howrylchak used to be the treasurer for the South Fayette Youth Lacrosse Association and the South Fayette Baseball and Softball Association from 2021 until she was relieved of her duties in May 2023.

When parents found out Howrylchak allegedly stole money from children's youth sports leagues, they were appalled.

"To think someone would be a part of this organization and steal from these kids is unconscionable," one parent said.

According to police paperwork, Howrylchak is accused of making unauthorized transactions totaling nearly $82,000 as the lacrosse association's treasurer and just over $88,000 as the baseball and softball association's treasurer.

She reportedly used the money for things like baseball and hockey payments for her kids, kenneling for her pets, clothes, car payments and more.

In a statement posted to its Facebook page, the South Fayette Baseball and Softball Association said, in part:

"The board instituted numerous security measures to prevent future occurrences. Additionally, the board is currently evaluating all options available to recoup the funds."

Court paperwork states Howrylchak admitted to the crimes but not before forging and falsifying financial statements to cover her tracks. She told police she kept a tally of her spending and planned to pay every penny back.