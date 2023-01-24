Watch CBS News
Former Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer expected to become assistant coach at University of Tulsa

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Former Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer is expected to become an assistant coach in the college football world.

According a report from Bruce Feldman, Switzer is expected to become the new wide receivers coach at the University of Tulsa under new head coach Kevin Wilson, who previously was the offensive coordinator at Ohio State.

Switzer played for the Steelers for two seasons as part of his five-year NFL career after a standout career at North Carolina.

During his NFL career, he also played for the Dallas Cowboys and spent time on the Cleveland Browns' practice squad.

