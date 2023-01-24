Former Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer expected to become assistant coach at University of Tulsa

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Former Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer is expected to become an assistant coach in the college football world.

According a report from Bruce Feldman, Switzer is expected to become the new wide receivers coach at the University of Tulsa under new head coach Kevin Wilson, who previously was the offensive coordinator at Ohio State.

SOURCE: Former UNC star Ryan Switzer is expected to become Tulsa’s new WR coach. Kevin Wilson who came from Ohio State, sees some Brian Hartline in the 28-year old former college star-turned-NFL wideout in terms of his presence, work ethic and attention to detail. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 23, 2023

Switzer played for the Steelers for two seasons as part of his five-year NFL career after a standout career at North Carolina.

During his NFL career, he also played for the Dallas Cowboys and spent time on the Cleveland Browns' practice squad.