Former Steelers return to Pittsburgh to raise money for cancer research

Two former Steelers were on hand Friday night to help raise money for cancer research at UPMC's Hillman Center.

For the past nine years at the Dr. Stanley M. Marks Blood Cancer Research Fund Dinner, the James Conner Courage Award has been given to a blood cancer survivor.

Conner was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma 10 years ago when he played at the University of Pittsburgh, before he became a running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Conner, a former patient of Dr. Marks, was the first recipient of the award before it was named after him.

All but one of the recipients were at the 10th annual event Friday, held at Acrisure Stadium. They are the faces of courage.

"It's just like getting up every day and living your life, you know, not letting anything stop you," said Meghan Milligan, this year's Courage Award recipient.

The 35-year-old has been diagnosed with cancer three times and is currently receiving treatment for Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

"Just taking it day by day," she said.

She's done it all while competing in several marathons and is the only recipient who is still battling cancer.

Conner said courage in cancer was all about battling.

"It's been a long road, man, truthfully, a lot of hard work went into it, you just have to learn how to be a fighter," Conner said. "Cancer is kind of a mental fight, so just got to fight hard."

Another former Steeler, Merril Hoge, was a special guest at the event.

"How I look at courage is when you face something you think you can't face, and you win," Hoge said.

He said he was there for a simple reason.

"Because 22 years ago, there was a chance I wasn't going to be here," Hoge said.

He, too, is a 20-year lymphoma survivor who was a patient of Dr. Marks.

Hoge explained that the fundraising for Dr. Marks and others 40 years ago is the reason he's still alive.

"My focus has been treating and curing blood cancer, and so the research behind it is so critical," Marks said.

The money raised at the dinner will go to UPMC's Hillman Center, where Marks told KDKA-TV it will be used as startup funds for young researchers who would otherwise struggle to find funding. In the years since the fund started, they have raised almost $20 million, Marks said.

"I'm humbled, I'm honored really," Dr. Marks said of the large crowd at the event. "I would have never imagined that it would be as successful for this many years."

It all benefits people like Milligan, who says it is important to stay positive in the face of obstacles.

"Obviously, you have the hard days, but you just go about life, live it to your fullest, even if you're going through a hard time, just enjoy it and live the most you can," Milligan said.

KDKA-TV's Bob Pompeani emceed the dinner Friday night, as he has for most of the last decade. He was also recognized with an award for all the time he's spent volunteering.