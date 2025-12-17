Former Steelers linebacker Devin Bush found not guilty in Pittsburgh-area assault case

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush has been found not guilty after being arrested and charged with assault earlier this year.

Bush was found not guilty of simple assault and harassment Tuesday during a non-jury trial in front of Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Bruce Beemer, according to court records.

Earlier this year, Bush was arrested and charged in connection with an alleged domestic incident at his home in Bell Acres Borough.

At the time, police said that Bush's girlfriend told officers the two had gotten in argument before things turned physical.

The Tribune-Review reported Tuesday that Judge Beemer said that prosecutors failed to prove Bush intended to harm or injure the woman.

Bush played for the Pittsburgh Steelers for four seasons after being selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of the University of Michigan.

After leaving the Steelers, Bush played one season with the Seattle Seahawks and is in his second season with the Cleveland Browns.

According to ESPN, the NFL has been reviewing the case under its personal conduct policy and did not respond to requests for comment in the wake of the verdict.