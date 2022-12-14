Former Steeler Will Allen and his foundation treat children to holiday shopping spree

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Tuesday night, some deserving kids had the holiday shopping spree of a lifetime and were joined by some pretty cool people to help check some things off of their lists.

Sixty kids from the Boys & Girls Club and school districts including Clairton were treated to the shopping spree with former Steeler Will Allen and his foundation.

The kids were each given $200 gift cards to buy presents for their loved ones at Walmart in West Mifflin.

Volunteers were on hand to help the kids pick things out and stuff their shopping carts.

Allen said it's all about letting kids know someone cares about them and teaching them the spirit of the holiday - giving back when and if you can.

"We are excited, we are inspired to help single parents, single moms, during the holidays, there are a lot of single families out there struggling financially," Allen said. "We see what's happening with the economy, with inflation, a lot of families need our support."

This was the 10th year Allen's foundation hosted this shopping spree.

Over the decade, it's helped more than 600 kids and 2,000 families.

You can donate to the Will Allen Foundation on their website and help fund future projects to keep the mission going.