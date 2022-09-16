Former State Representative Jeff Pyle dies at 58

Watch CBS News
INDIANA COUNTY (KDKA) - Former State Representative Jeff Pyle has died. 

He represented a district that included Winfield and Buffalo townships as well as parts of Armstrong and Indiana counties. 

He was 58 years old. 

Pyle died after fighting a long battle with cancer. 

Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all flags to fly at half-staff at all government and public buildings and grounds as a tribute to Pyle. 

