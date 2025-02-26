Former Riverside Beaver County School District coach arrested for alleged "misconduct" with student-athlete

A former Riverside Beaver County School District coach was arrested for alleged "misconduct" with a student-athlete, school leaders said on Wednesday.

In a statement on the district's website, the administration said it learned that a former coach, whose name wasn't released, was arrested Wednesday morning.

"It is our understanding that the former employee was allegedly involved in misconduct involving a high school student-athlete," the district said.

Citing the fact that it's a police investigation, the district said it couldn't provide any other details.

School leaders said that an internal review confirmed that all state and local requirements for background and pre-employment checks were completed for the coach.

"The safety and well-being of our students are our top priority, and we remain committed to supporting our Riverside students and families," the district said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Sewickley Police Department at 724-843-8118 or the anonymous Safe2Say tipline.