Former PWSA supervisor sentenced to a year of probation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A former supervisor of the PWSA will spend a year on probation.

James Paprocki was convicted of conspiring to violate the Federal Clean Water Act while he was a supervisor at the treatment plant near Aspinwall.

A federal court said that multiple times between 2010 and 2017, Paprocki and another employee illegally discharged sludge into the Allegheny River.

He also falsified environmental reports.