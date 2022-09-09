Watch CBS News
Former PWSA supervisor sentenced to a year of probation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A former supervisor of the PWSA will spend a year on probation. 

James Paprocki was convicted of conspiring to violate the Federal Clean Water Act while he was a supervisor at the treatment plant near Aspinwall.

RELATED: Former PWSA Supervisor Charged For Violating The Clean Water Act

A federal court said that multiple times between 2010 and 2017, Paprocki and another employee illegally discharged sludge into the Allegheny River. 

He also falsified environmental reports. 

September 9, 2022

