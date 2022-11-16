Former President Donald Trump announces White House bid for 2024

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Former President Donald Trump is ready to run again to be the next commander in chief.

Trump announced on Tuesday night that he's running for president for the 3rd time. He painted a positive picture of his time in office, saying "This is not just a campaign, this is a quest to save our country."

During Trump's roughly hour-long speech from his Mar-a-Lago estate, he blasted inflation, gas prices, and energy policy under Joe Biden's presidency.

Trump is the first major candidate to formally announce a 20124 presidential bid, and he's receiving mixed reactions from Pennsylvania Republicans.

According to the Tribune-Review, Sam DeMarco, chair of the Republican Committee of Allegheny County says he supports the former president, but wishes that Trump would've held off on any announcement and allow more time for Republicans to regroup.

Shortly after Trump's announcement, Ivanka Trump, who served as a White House Adviser in her father's administration, said she does 'not plan to be involved in politics' this time.'

Trump told his supporters in his speech that "Two years ago we were a great nation, and soon, we will be a great nation again."

According to The Hill, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis leads Trump in polls ahead of a potential faceoff for the Republican presidential nomination. In an Iowa Caucus-based survey, 48% of 508 respondents said they'll support DeSantis and 37% said they'll support Trump.

President Biden's team responded to Trump's announcement.

A video was shared on Twitter mentioning the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017 and the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.