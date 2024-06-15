Former Pittsburgh Police commander facing 2 years of probation for allegedly illegally filming fellow officers

Former Pittsburgh Police Commander placed on probation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A former Pittsburgh Police Commander is likely to avoid jail after accusations of illegally recording fellow officers.

Matthew Lackner, according to Allegheny County Court records has agreed to two years of probation after facing four felony counts of using body cameras to record his fellow officers.

Last year, Lackner was sued in federal court by seven officers for his alleged filming of them.

Should Lackner successfully complete his two years of probation, the four felony counts will be wiped away.

The investigation into Lackner began on Oct. 11, 2023, after police said a body-worn camera was found hidden in an unmarked Pittsburgh Bureau of Police vehicle.

Investigators said they later found multiple concealed recordings of several Pittsburgh officers. They reviewed 14 different recordings and determined multiple Zone 2 officers had been recorded without their knowledge on cameras placed in unmarked vehicles.

Lackner was accused of placing the cameras inside the vehicles, and investigators also said he hid his department-issued body camera so he could illegally record interactions with other officers.