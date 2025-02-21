Former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Scott Sauerbeck dies at 53

Former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Scott Sauerbeck has died at the age of 53.

Sauerbeck pitched for the Pirates for five seasons and still holds the team record for the most games pitched in a season by a left hander.

The team said their "thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time" in a social media post that announced he had died.

According to Pittsburgh Baseball Now, Sauerbeck died of a heart attack he suffered in Bradenton, Florida on Tuesday.

Sauerbeck was drafted by the New York Mets in 1994 and made his MLB debut with the Pirates in 1999.

After playing for the Pirates, Sauerbeck played for the Red Sox, Guardians, and Athletics.

In his seven year career, Sauerbeck had a record of 20-17 with a 3.82 ERA.