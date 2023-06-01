Former Pittsburgh officer fired over tasing death of Jim Rogers faces new lawsuit

Former officer fired over death of Jim Rogers faces new lawsuit

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former Pittsburgh police officer fired in connection with the tasing death of Jim Rogers is facing a new lawsuit Involving another tasing incident.

The suit claims in 2021 that then-Officer Keith Edmonds was working a security detail at the Target store in East Liberty. It claims Edmonds chased a suspected shoplifter and shot him in the back with a taser, injuring him.

The suit goes on to claim the suspect made no threatening moves and the use of the taser was excessive and violated city policy.

The suit also names the city of Pittsburgh and Target. KDKA-TV reached out to both for comment on Wednesday night but has not heard back.

Pittsburgh police tased Rogers 10 times near the intersection of Harriet Street and West Penn Place about a year and a half ago.