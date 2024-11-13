Former Pittsburgh city employee accused of stealing more than $120,000 from taxpayers

City employee accused of stealing more than $120,000 from taxpayers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former city of Pittsburgh employee is accused of stealing $123,244.36 from taxpayers.

KDKA's Mamie Bah spoke with Therman Smith, one of the victims listed in the criminal complaint.

"You would think that it would've been discovered earlier than all those thousands later," Smith said.

KDKA-TV has learned that Gregory Fleming worked in the city's Finance Department for 1 1/2 years. Investigators say in his role as a tax collector, he took thousands from taxpayers by convincing them to deposit payments into a phony tax service, Re Tax Management, which belonged to him.

Police say he sent victims bogus coupon books to make their payments.

Smith said his situation was different because even though he runs a remodeling business, he always made his payments in person.

"By chance, I happen to be one of those guys that would go down to the city and pay in cash," Smith said. "He gives you a receipt and everything."

According to the court documents, Fleming even diverted checks from other victims to cover up the money he stole. He allegedly stole nearly $5,400 from Smith.

When Smith found this out, he only had one question for the officer.

"I said where does that leave me out in the stream of things? If I bring my money ... and there's proof that money was given to you all and I get a receipt rendered, it's for you to take up with him."

From January 2023 to Jan. 31, 2024, officials claim that the 61-year-old Fleming deposited more than $50,000 in checks payable to Re Tax Management from victims. Overall, court documents say 77 payments were made into the account.

They claim he used the funds for student loans, rent, utilities, Temu, Venmo and more.

KDKA-TV reached a city spokesperson, who said accounts will be reviewed and refunds will be provided as necessary.