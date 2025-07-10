Duquesne's former mayor says police are not properly investigating gunfire that hit home

Former mayor says police are not properly investigating gunfire that hit home

Shattered glass remains on the ground nearly one week after Duquesne's former mayor said gunfire struck her home on July 4.

As Nickole Nesby looked at the debris behind her living room chair, she was reminded of how close she came to getting hit by a bullet.

"I'm extremely grateful that I get another opportunity to get up and breathe," Nesby said. "I don't know if it was children, I don't know if it was deliberate. During my tenure as mayor, I had death threats."

She had just come home from a Fourth of July cookout and was sitting in that chair when she felt sick and ran to her bathroom. Suddenly, she heard a loud noise.

"A big boom. It was a loud boom, and I was like, what in the world was that?" Nesby said.

Nesby came out to find a hole in the wall.

"I see the clear hole from inside, just straight outside my door," Nesby said.

She immediately called the Duquesne Police Department. But before they arrived, she discovered her basement window was also hit.

Two officers showed up to her home. Nesby said one of them lost a bullet inside her wall, and the other told her they would contact the Allegheny County Police Department for ballistics and an investigation. Since then, Nesby said she has only received a call telling her the detective is on vacation.

"It is my family reunion in Philadelphia, and I am unable to go because my home is not secure," Nesby said.

Duquesne Police Chief Thomas Shaw shared the following statement with KDKA:

"Ms. Nesby was advised the situation is currently under investigation. The day of the incident our Department did respond and gathered information for a report. The information was handed over to our Detective and he began to further investigate and gather information to see if a potential suspect can be identified."

Shaw did not comment when asked why no one has told Nesby if she can clean up. KDKA also reached out to county police. A spokesperson said as of Thursday, they're not involved with the investigation.

Nesby just feels that at this point, she deserves some answers from law enforcement.

"When you take that oath, you swear to protect and serve the people. Do your job," Nesby said.

County police also told KDKA they don't respond to every shooting in municipalities, but that municipal departments can submit evidence to the crime lab.