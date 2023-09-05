Former Marianna secretary, tax collector pleads guilty to mail fraud

MARIANNA, Pa. (KDKA) -- A former Marianna tax collector pleaded guilty in connection with a case where prosecutors said she used money from residents to help pay for personal purchases she put on the borough's credit cards.

The Department of Justice said 38-year-old Erica Pinkney, Marianna Borough's former secretary and tax collector, pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud in federal court.

While Pinkney was the secretary and tax collector, prosecutors said she used the borough's credit cards to pay for personal purchases. Then she used residents' money that was meant for their tax, water and garbage bills to pay toward the balance of the credit cards, the Department of Justice said.

A judge scheduled sentencing for Jan. 3.

Pending sentencing, the Department of Justice said the court ordered that she be released on bond.