Former Highmark employee accused of stealing $34,000 from health savings accounts

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former Highmark employee is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the health savings accounts of customers.

In this case, the alleged theft totaled more than $30,000.

Court papers said 23-year-old Zakayah Scott worked from home in South Carolina for Highmark from April 2022 through January 2023. It was during this window she and four others allegedly tried to swindle money from eight victims' health savings accounts. It's recommended you always keep an eye on those accounts.

"They have to monitor it on a regular basis just like they do their savings accounts or checking accounts," Point Park University Business Professor Dr. Elaine Luther said.

Investigators said Scott used her access to their personal information to help her and others call Highmark to pose as a customer and get the account's password reset. This is when they would allegedly move the money from those savings accounts to their personal accounts.

"Definitely consider placing a fraud alert or even a credit freeze on your accounts to prevent or warn you if someone opens accounts in your name as well," Better Business Bureau Public Relations Director Caitlin Driscoll said.

Scott resigned before any disciplinary actions were taken. Highmark found the IP address for the movement of money traced back to Scott. In all, almost $34,000 were allegedly stolen.

Another $54,000 was slotted to be transferred but was denied by backs. Depending on which savings accounts the money was taken from will determine if it's backed by the FDIC or not. It's suggested you always use two-factor verification with accounts.

"When somebody accesses, they get a notification that your account has been accessed," Point Park University Business Professor Dr. Archish Maharaja said.

Highmark said in a statement, "We are aware that a former employee, who resigned earlier this year, is facing a criminal complaint related to allegations of theft and fraud. We are thoroughly reviewing this ongoing investigation and have a number of systems in place to protect our members from fraudulent activity."

The police are still looking for Scott. She faces several charges including theft, conspiracy, and identity theft.