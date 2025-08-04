Former Greensburg police chief pleads guilty to evidence tampering charges

Former Greensburg Police Chief Shawn Denning was back in a Westmoreland County courtroom Monday morning.

Denning, who is currently serving time on federal drug trafficking charges, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of tampering with evidence and public records.

Denning entered a guilty plea to three misdemeanor charges of tampering with public records and information, in addition to tampering and fabricating physical evidence.

Originally, there were five charges levied against Denning, but two were thrown out.

Denning was sentenced to one year of supervised probation by the county, which will take effect after he is finished serving his current sentence of 15 months in a federal prison for his involvement in drug trafficking across several states while he served as an officer and chief of police in Greensburg.

"As an officer who was sworn to uphold and enforce the law, Mr. Denning broke the public's trust and undermined the oath he took to protect and serve," Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said in a statement. "His sentencing was within the state sentencing guidelines, and his plea today ensures accountability while he remains incarcerated and continues to serve his federal sentence."

Now, Denning is serving out his term at the federal prison in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. He is not expected back in Westmoreland County until his sentence is complete.