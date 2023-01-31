Former Del's Restaurant owner Josephine DelPizzo dies at 92
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A popular face in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood passed away.
Josephine DelPizzo, the owner of the former Del's Restaurant, died peacefully at her home.
"Over the course of her life she met and established friendships with a wide variety of customers and employees, whom she loved like family. Known affectionately as 'Mama Del,' Josephine found joy in sitting with her best friends for a good Monday night buffet or greeting customers old and new," her obituary said.
Visitation will be Thursday at Neely Funeral home in Glenshaw and a funeral mass will be on Friday at St. Bonaventure Church.
She was 92 years old.
