Former Del's Restaurant owner Josephine DelPizzo dies at 92

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A popular face in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood passed away.

Josephine DelPizzo, the owner of the former Del's Restaurant, died peacefully at her home.

(Photo: Provided)

"Over the course of her life she met and established friendships with a wide variety of customers and employees, whom she loved like family. Known affectionately as 'Mama Del,' Josephine found joy in sitting with her best friends for a good Monday night buffet or greeting customers old and new," her obituary said. 

Visitation will be Thursday at Neely Funeral home in Glenshaw and a funeral mass will be on Friday at St. Bonaventure Church.

She was 92 years old. 

First published on January 31, 2023 / 2:51 PM

First published on January 31, 2023 / 2:51 PM

