Former central Pennsylvania city manager now facing federal charges for allegedly stealing funds during his tenure

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A former DuBois City Manager is now in more hot water after being indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday.

A five-count indictment named John "Herm" Suplizio as well as Roberta Shaffer as the defendants and both are facing charges of conspiracy and federal program fraud.

"Herm Suplizio allegedly funneled city money into secret bank accounts that he and Shaffer controlled and that he could use for his personal benefit, including hundreds of thousands of dollars in personal credit card payments," United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan said. "Our communities entrust public officials like Suplizio with tremendous authority, and when that trust is violated, as is alleged, this office and our federal and state law enforcement partners will hold them accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

From 2014 to 2022, while serving as DuBois city manager Suplizio, along with Shaffer who was a city employee, diverted and stole thousands of dollars by using the city's tax identification number to establish secret bank accounts that the funneled city money into.

This includes $60,000 in administrative fees from the city's waste management contract.

The duo also made withdrawals from the accounts, wrote checks to themselves and others, and obtained cashier's checks with themselves listed as the recipients that totaled more than $350,000.

"As alleged, the suspects abused their public positions and betrayed the public's trust all while lining their own pockets with hundreds of thousands of dollars," said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall. "The FBI will always root out any and all forms of public corruption. We remain committed to ensuring those who violate the public's sacred trust are held accountable."

Should they be found guilty, they're facing up to 45 years in prison and/or $1.2 million in fines.

Suplizio was already facing charges from Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry.