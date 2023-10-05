Former central Pennsylvania city manager charged with stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in public money

DUBOIS, Pa. (KDKA) - John "Herm" Suplizio, the former DuBois City Manager, who is already facing charges for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the city for personal expense had additional charges filed against him this week.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry announced the additional charges on Wednesday, bringing the total to 13 felonies and 10 misdemeanors.

The charges stem from Suplizio's time as city manager as well as when he was the executive director of the DuBois Area United Way.

They also are regarding the amount of public funds that were misappropriated as well as an attempt to obstruct a police investigation into shoplifting incidents that involved the then-mayor.

"Instead of acting in the best interests of the community he was supposed to serve, the defendant used his position to line his own pockets and abused his authority for personal gain," Attorney General Henry said. "This arrest is a reminder that no one is above the law and that everyone who holds public office in Pennsylvania is accountable to the people."

Suplizio is now charged with using funds from city bank accounts as well as the DuBois Area United Way to pay his credit card bills, make political donations, and gamble.

Those funds came from accounts for community days, an event hosted by the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department which he and his secretary were the sole signatories.

He also is accused of using his position as city manager to enter contracts with businesses that would benefit him personally as well as providing false information on his tax returns, paying for charges with public money, and saying those charges were unreimbursed expenses on his taxes.

Finally, as city manager, Suplizio contacted police and tried to halt an investigation into the former mayor as he was suspected of shoplifting.

He appeared in district court on Wednesday morning and was arraigned and had his bail set at $100,000.