Watch CBS News
Local News

Former Bethel Park police chief Timothy O'Connor passes away

By Jonathan Fisher

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Former Bethel Park police chief Timothy O'Connor passes away
Former Bethel Park police chief Timothy O'Connor passes away 00:15

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) - Former Bethel Park police chief Timothy O'Connor has passed away. O'Connor resigned in November from his position. 

Before becoming Bethel Park's top cop, O'Connor worked for the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.

Bethel Park police posted this message on its Facebook page: 

"It is with great sadness the Bethel Park Police Department announces that retired Police Chief Timothy C. O'Connor has passed away. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

He was 66-years-old.   

Jonathan Fisher

Jon has worked with KDKA-TV/CBS News Pittsburgh since October of 2022.

First published on December 27, 2023 / 8:53 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.