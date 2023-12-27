Former Bethel Park police chief Timothy O'Connor passes away

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) - Former Bethel Park police chief Timothy O'Connor has passed away. O'Connor resigned in November from his position.

Before becoming Bethel Park's top cop, O'Connor worked for the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.

Bethel Park police posted this message on its Facebook page:

"It is with great sadness the Bethel Park Police Department announces that retired Police Chief Timothy C. O'Connor has passed away. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

He was 66-years-old.