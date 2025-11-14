Former police chief in Westmoreland County accused of selling drugs over a number of years

A former police chief in Westmoreland County has been accused of selling cocaine over a number of years.

According to a criminal complaint provided to KDKA-TV, former Arnold Police Chief Eric Doutt had sold cocaine to a confidential informant on several occasions.

The confidential informant was working with the Pennsylvania State Attorney General's Office, but a specific timeline was not provided.

Agents, as well as the informant, recently arranged three separate drug buys from Doutt.

Each of the deals took place in the Kittanning area to exchange cocaine for money.

Doutt is now being housed in the Armstrong County Jail.

We will have more on this story on KDKA-TV Evening News.