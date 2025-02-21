Former Ambridge Water Authority manager sentenced to prison for stealing $1 million

A former Ambridge Water Authority manager was sentenced to over two years in prison for stealing more than $1 million, federal prosecutors announced on Friday.

Forty-four-year-old Michael Dominick was sentenced to 27 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty in October of 2024 to mail fraud, Acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti said. He was also ordered to pay back the full amount that he stole.

According to prosecutors, when Dominick was the manager at the Ambridge Water Authority, he defrauded the utility of more than $1 million between January 2020 and August 2022.

Prosecutors said Dominick was responsible for overseeing all daily business and financial activity. He had access to cash and check payments made to the water authority as well as the water authority's bank accounts, prosecutors said.

Dominick is accused of secretly diverting the utility's money into his personal bank accounts and using the water authority's debit card to make personal purchases.

Prosecutors said the judge noted Dominick's sentence would reflect his "significant abuse of public trust in perpetrating the fraud."