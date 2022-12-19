Former Allegheny County corrections officer accused of bringing drugs into jail

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A former Allegheny County corrections officer was arrested for allegedly bringing drugs into the jail.

Thirty-four-year-old Raymond Toomey resigned on Dec. 12, two days after the facility's internal affairs started investigating him.

K2, a synthetic cannabinoid, was found in the jail after a corrections sergeant became suspicious of an interaction between Toomey and an inmate, Allegheny County police said.

Investigators said a search of Toomey's car and house turned up suboxone, payment for the drugs and an electronic device used to communicate about the contraband payment and pickup.

He turned himself in to police on Monday and was taken to the jail to await arraignment on charges of contraband, criminal conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver and related offenses.

Police said they'll also file charges against the inmate involved and another person.