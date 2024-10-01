Ford makes seatbelt for mastectomy patients

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than 100,000 breast cancer patients undergo mastectomies every year, and for many, driving a car is extremely painful.

For breast cancer survivors, returning to everyday activities can feel like a blessing but they also can feel uncomfortable. That's why Ford created a new device to encourage women to get back behind the wheel again.

Emily Obert works for Ford and helped design the SupportBelt with input from so many women. She told KDKA-TV it solves a comfort and safety problem.

"We also looked at what's out there on the market and nothing is really at the quality that say a vehicle interior would be at so it was really important based on what we heard from our interviews, and also as Ford Motor Company to put something out there that really fits seamlessly with our vehicle interiors," Obert said.

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month kicks off, the SupportBelt is hitting the market on Tuesday.

"I don't want to say sold because we are actually giving it away through our Ford merchandise store. We do have people ask that they pay for the shipping, but the actual product is free," Obert said.

Right now the seatbelt device is only for people who drive Fords or Lincolns.