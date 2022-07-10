Watch CBS News
Ford recalls more SUVs over fire risks

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Ford expands SUV recall due to possible engine fires
Ford expands SUV recall due to possible engine fires 00:34

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Ford is expanding its recall of SUVs.

The automaker is telling owners to park them outside because of the risk of fire. More than 100,000 hybrid vehicles are affected by the latest recall.

The new warning involves Ford Escapes, Mavericks, and Lincoln Corsairs from model years 2020 through 2022.

Ford is also expanding a recall of 2021 of Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators over a similar fire concern.

Impacted owners will be notified starting on August 8th.

