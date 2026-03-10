Here are the Pittsburgh billionaires on Forbes' world's richest people list

Forbes' latest ranking of the world's richest people has been released, and the list features billionaires with ties to the Pittsburgh area.

The magazine on Tuesday released its 2026 World's Billionaires list, featuring a record 3,428 entrepreneurs, investors and heirs worth a record $20.1 trillion. Forbes said there "has never been a better time to be a billionaire." The United States has the most billionaires with 989, including 15 of the top 20.

Of the 3,428 names on Forbes' list, three individuals and families in the Pittsburgh area were included on the list. Their combined net worth totaled more than $15.1 billion.

Richest people in Pittsburgh

The richest people in the Pittsburgh area, according to Forbes, are Edward Stack and family, Thomas Tull, and Maggie Hardy.

Forbes says Stack is the executive chairman and largest individual shareholder of Dick's Sporting Goods. The Coraopolis-based business has helped him acquire an estimated net worth of $5.4 billion. He is No. 780 on Forbes' list.

Tull founded production company Legendary Entertainment and owns minority stakes in the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Yankees, according to Forbes. He has an estimated net worth of $5.4 billion, landing him at No. 806 on the billionaires list.

Hardy is the owner and CEO of 84 Lumber, which the magazine says is one of the largest privately-owned building materials suppliers in America. She also owns Nemacolin. Hardy has an estimated net worth of $4.3 billion and is No. 984 on the list.

Other Pittsburgh connections to Forbes' list

Pittsburgh natives David Tepper and Mark Cuban were on Forbes' latest ranking of the world's wealthiest people. However, the two billionaires do not live in Pennsylvania

According to Forbes, Tepper has an estimated net worth of $23.7 billion, landing him at No. 109 on the ranking, while Cuban's estimated net worth of $6 billion slotted him in at No. 694

Tepper owns the National Football League's Carolina Panthers and founded Appaloosa Management. He grew up in Pittsburgh's Stanton Heights neighborhood.

Cuban owns a minority stake in the National Basketball Association's Dallas Mavericks and founded video portal Broadcast.com. He grew up in Mt. Lebanon.

Thomas Hagen and family have an estimated net worth of $5.3 billion, landing them at No. 806. Thomas Hagen is the chairman of Erie Indemnity, which is based in Erie.

Ron Burkle, the former owner of the National Hockey League's Pittsburgh Penguins, has an estimated net worth of $3.9 billion and came in at No. 1,108 on the list. Burkle does not live in Pennsylvania.

Richest person in Pennsylvania

Forbes says the richest person in Pennsylvania is Jeff Yass, who came in at No. 28 with an estimated net worth of $67.4 billion. He is the cofounder of Susquehanna International Group, which the magazine describes as "one of Wall Street's largest and most successful trading firms."

Forbes explains methodology

The 2026 ranking of the richest people in the world was based on stock prices and exchange rates from March 1, Forbes said.