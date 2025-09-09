These are the Pittsburgh billionaires on new Forbes 400 list

Forbes has ranked the top 400 richest people in America, and the list features notable billionaires from the Pittsburgh area.

The "definitive ranking of America's richest people 2025" was released on Tuesday, featuring 400 people in the United States worth a record $6.6 trillion.

Forbes said the "wealthiest people in America have never been wealthier," adding that the $6.6 trillion figure is more than $1 trillion greater than last year's total net worth. A minimum net worth of $3.8 billion was required to be on this year's list.

Of the 400 names on Forbes' list, three individuals and families from the Pittsburgh area made the cut with a net worth totaling about $15 billion.

Who are the richest people in Pittsburgh?

Edward Stack and family, Thomas Tull, and Maggie Hardy are the richest people in the Pittsburgh area, according to Forbes.

Stack is the executive chairman and largest individual shareholder of Coraopolis-based Dick's Sporting Goods. He has an estimated net worth of $5.4 billion, landing him at No. 280 on the Forbes 400 in 2025.

Tull, founder of production company Legendary Entertainment, has an estimated net worth of $5.3 billion. The businessman, who owns a minority stake in the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Yankees, came in at No. 291 on the Forbes 400 this year.

Hardy, owner and CEO of 84 Lumber, came in at No. 347 on this year's list with an estimated net worth of $4.3 billion. She also owns Nemacolin.

Pittsburgh natives David Tepper and Mark Cuban made the Forbes 400, but the two billionaires do not live in Pennsylvania. Tepper's $23.7 billion net worth placed him at No. 41, while Cuban's $6 billion net worth placed him at No. 246.

Tepper, who owns the Carolina Panthers of the National Football League, grew up in Pittsburgh's Stanton Heights neighborhood. Cuban, who grew up in Mt. Lebanon, founded Broadcast.com and owns a minority stake in the Dallas Mavericks of the National Basketball Association.

Who is the richest person in Pennsylvania?

According to Forbes' list, the richest person in Pennsylvania is Jeff Yass, the cofounder of Susquehanna International Group. Yass and his net worth of $65.7 billion came in at No. 19 overall.

Eleven Pennsylvanians made the list this year.

Who is the richest person in America?

Elon Musk, cofounder of seven companies including Tesla and SpaceX, has an estimated net worth of $428 billion, making him the richest person in America.

Larry Ellison, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Larry Page round out the top five, respectively.

Forbes 400 methodology

To tally each person's wealth as of Sept. 1, 2025, Forbes said it included all of their assets, including stakes in public and private companies, real estate, art, etc. Forbes added that it deducted debt and excluded funds donated to charitable foundations and donor-advised funds.