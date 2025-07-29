New drug called "flysky" is spreading throughout the Pittsburgh area, authorities say

A new drug called "flysky" has been spreading throughout the Pittsburgh region, and officials are warning that it can be deadly.

In Fayette County over the last few days, there have been at least two overdose deaths from the drug.

The drug, as it is sometimes labeled on bags sold on the street, is heroin laced with medetomidine, a tranquilizer used in veterinary medicine.

Fayette County District Attorney Michael Aubele says that users need to be aware that this drug can be lethal.

"My understanding is that medetomidine is a drug that is not affected by Narcan. So if you overdose on medetomidine, Narcan is not going to save you," Aubele said.

Aubele says that anyone who may have a bag of flysky can turn it into authorities at several places in the county, including local police stations and the Crime Stoppers office, with no questions asked.

He also says that not only are local and state police working to get these drugs off the streets, but that his office will prosecute those who are responsible for delivering these drugs into their community.

"We want people to be safe. We want everybody to be alive and to be healthy. You just don't know what you are getting anymore on the street," Aubele added.

Not only is this drug popping up in Fayette County and the Pittsburgh area, but it is also being seen in places like Philadelphia and Chicago.

